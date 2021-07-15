OPEN APP
After remaining unchanged for two consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Thursday. Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise across metros, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

After the latest revision, petrol now costs at 101.54 in Delhi, whereas diesel is retailing at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.75 per litre, whereas diesel price has risen to 97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price reached 101.74 per litre whereas diesel price increased to 93.02 per litre.

Bhopal had in May become the first city to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol go past 100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. The price climbed over 100 per litre in Kolkata and Delhi on Wednesday.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

