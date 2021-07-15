Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after two-day pause. Check rates in your city

Bhopal had in May become the first city to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol go past ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. The price climbed over ₹100 per litre in Kolkata and Delhi on Wednesday.