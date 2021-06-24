Fuel prices were hiked yet again on Thursday to near the psychological mark of ₹100 in more state capitals.

After remaining steady for a day, petrol got costlier by 26 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 7 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The thirteenth increase of this month took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹97.76 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 88.30. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.89 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.79 per litre.

Further, Bihar's capital city Patna and Thiruvananthapuram -- the capital of Kerala -- are on the verge of joining the list of state capitals where the auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark.

Patna is currently selling petrol at ₹99.80 per litre and diesel at ₹93.63 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, the fuels cost ₹99.74 and ₹94.82, respectively.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru also saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.

Petrol has already crossed ₹100 mark in nine states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Ladakh.

The hike on Thursday was the 29th since 4 May, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 29 increases, the price of petrol has risen by ₹7.36 per litre and diesel by ₹7.57 a litre.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹97.76 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.30 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹103.89 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.79 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹97.63 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.15 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹98.88 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.89 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹101.03 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.61 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹101.60 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.25 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹99.74 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.82 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹104.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.35 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹99.80 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.63 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹94.02 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.94 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹105.99 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹98.53 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.23 per litre

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Last week, it also earned the distinction of diesel breaching ₹100.

Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at ₹108.94 in the small city while diesel is retailing at ₹101.48.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, ave crossed the same mark in Malkangiri (petrol at ₹103.60 diesel at ₹101.14 per litre) and Koraput (petrol at ₹102.90 diesel at ₹100.47 a litre) in Odisha.

