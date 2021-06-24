OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked today: Consumers brace for fuel at 100 in Patna, Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel prices were hiked yet again on Thursday to near the psychological mark of 100 in more state capitals.

After remaining steady for a day, petrol got costlier by 26 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 7 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The thirteenth increase of this month took the cost of petrol in Delhi to 97.76 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 88.30. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 103.89 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 95.79 per litre.

Further, Bihar's capital city Patna and Thiruvananthapuram -- the capital of Kerala -- are on the verge of joining the list of state capitals where the auto fuel has crossed the 100-mark.

Patna is currently selling petrol at 99.80 per litre and diesel at 93.63 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, the fuels cost 99.74 and 94.82, respectively.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru also saw petrol retailing above 100 last week.

Petrol has already crossed 100 mark in nine states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Ladakh.

The hike on Thursday was the 29th since 4 May, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 29 increases, the price of petrol has risen by 7.36 per litre and diesel by 7.57 a litre.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – 97.76 per litre; diesel prices – 88.30 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – 103.89 per litre; diesel prices – 95.79 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – 97.63 per litre; diesel prices – 91.15 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – 98.88 per litre; diesel prices – 92.89 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 101.03 per litre; diesel prices – 93.61 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 101.60 per litre; diesel prices – 96.25 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – 99.74 per litre; diesel prices – 94.82 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – 104.44 per litre; diesel prices – 97.35 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – 99.80 per litre; diesel prices – 93.63 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – 94.02 per litre; diesel prices – 87.94 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – 105.99 per litre; diesel prices – 97 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – 98.53 per litre; diesel prices – 96.23 per litre

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting 100 a litre mark in mid-February. Last week, it also earned the distinction of diesel breaching 100.

Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at 108.94 in the small city while diesel is retailing at 101.48.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, ave crossed the same mark in Malkangiri (petrol at 103.60 diesel at 101.14 per litre) and Koraput (petrol at 102.90 diesel at 100.47 a litre) in Odisha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout