Fuel prices were hiked again on Friday after a two days pause, taking the rates to a fresh record high. Petrol price was increased by up to 27 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise across metros, as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost 94.76 and a litre of diesel will cost 85.66. In Mumbai, the petrol price nears 101 mark as it rose to 100.98 per litre on Friday while the cost of diesel at 92.99 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at 96.23 & 90.38 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, prices remained at 94.76 for petrol & 88.51 a litre for diesel.

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in Mumbai on May 29.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax.

In another news, Saudi Arabia increased oil prices for customers in its main market of Asia by more than expected after crude surged above $70 a barrel and OPEC forecast that global demand would heavily outstrip supply over the rest of the year, reported Bloomberg.

