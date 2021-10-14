OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs across metros. Check latest rates
Petrol, diesel prices were hiked across metros on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol now costs 104.79 in up from 104.44 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 93.52 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price hit a fresh all-time high to retail at 110.75 a litre. Mumbai is the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than 100 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel now cost 105.43 per litre and 96.63 per litre, respectively.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

