Petrol, diesel prices were hiked across metros on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹104.79 in up from ₹104.44 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 93.52 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price hit a fresh all-time high to retail at ₹110.75 a litre. Mumbai is the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than ₹100 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at ₹101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel now cost ₹105.43 per litre and ₹96.63 per litre, respectively.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

