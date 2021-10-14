Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs across metros. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs across metros. Check latest rates

In Delhi, petrol now costs 104.79 in up from 104.44 per litre
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

Petrol, diesel prices were hiked across metros on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol now costs 104.79 in up from 104.44 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 93.52 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price hit a fresh all-time high to retail at 110.75 a litre. Mumbai is the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than 100 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel now cost 105.43 per litre and 96.63 per litre, respectively.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

