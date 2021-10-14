Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs across metros. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs across metros. Check latest rates1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.
Petrol, diesel prices were hiked across metros on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹104.79 in up from ₹104.44 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 93.52 per litre.
Petrol, diesel prices were hiked across metros on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹104.79 in up from ₹104.44 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at 93.52 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price hit a fresh all-time high to retail at ₹110.75 a litre. Mumbai is the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than ₹100 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at ₹101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.
In Mumbai, the petrol price hit a fresh all-time high to retail at ₹110.75 a litre. Mumbai is the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than ₹100 per litre. Diesel is being retailed at ₹101.40 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.
In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel now cost ₹105.43 per litre and ₹96.63 per litre, respectively.
In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel now cost ₹105.43 per litre and ₹96.63 per litre, respectively.
Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.
Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.
The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.
The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!