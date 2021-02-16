OPEN APP
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol at a gas station following a hiked of petrol and diesel prices by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMC). (AFP)
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol at a gas station following a hiked of petrol and diesel prices by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMC). (AFP)

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi hiked again. Check latest prices

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 08:55 AM IST Staff Writer

Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eighth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.29 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to 79.70 a litre in Delhi.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

