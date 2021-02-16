Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi hiked again. Check latest prices

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi hiked again. Check latest prices1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise
Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eighth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.
Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.
The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.29 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹79.70 a litre in Delhi.
Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.
