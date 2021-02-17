Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi increased again. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi increased again. Check latest rates1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 07:57 AM IST
The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.54 per litre
Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the ninth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.
Petrol price was increased by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Delhi: Aim to clean Yamuna in next 3 years after defeating Covid, says Satyendar Jain1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Ro-Pax water transport facility in Assam: 10 points2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, no relief expected in coming days1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Govt school in Punjab closed as 15 students, staff members contract Covid-191 min read . 09:13 AM IST
This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.
The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.54 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹79.95 a litre in Delhi.
Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.