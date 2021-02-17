Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi increased again. Check latest rates

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.54 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the ninth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.54 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹79.95 a litre in Delhi.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

