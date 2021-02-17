Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi increased again. Check latest rates
Diesel rate climbed to 79.95 a litre in Delhi.

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi increased again. Check latest rates

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST Staff Writer

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.54 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the ninth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the ninth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol price was increased by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.54 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to 79.95 a litre in Delhi.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

