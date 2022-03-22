The rate of petrol and diesel prices were hiked in India on Tuesday after a gap of four months. The price of both petrol and diesel was hiked by 80 paise per litre. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹96.21 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹87.47 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹96.21 per litre as against ₹95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹86.67 per litre to ₹87.47.

