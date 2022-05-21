Petrol, diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai: Check how much you will have to pay now

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The centre on Saturday announced to cut excise duty on petrol by a record ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre providing relief to consumers battered under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. Following this, the price of petrol will be reduced by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre.
How much will you have to pay for petrol and diesel in these cities?
Currently, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹105.41 a litre and diesel ₹96.67 a litre. After the excise duty cut, the petrol will be priced at ₹95.91 per litre, and diesel at 89.67 per litre
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at ₹120.51 and ₹104.77 per litre, respectively. Now, you will be able to buy petrol at ₹111.01 per litre and diesel at ₹97.77 per litre
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre. Following the cut, petrol will cost, ₹101.35 and diesel will be ₹93.94.
In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83. Now, petrol will be priced at Rs105.62 per litre, and diesel at ₹92.83 per litre
In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79. Now, you will be able to buy petrol at ₹101.59 per litre and diesel at ₹87.79 per litre
Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for more than 40 days now. Along with the cut on excise duty on fuel rates, the Centre also announced providing a subsidy on gas cylinders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'
