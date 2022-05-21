Petrol, diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai: Check how much you will have to pay now

The centre on Saturday announced to cut excise duty on petrol by a record ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre providing relief to consumers battered under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. Following this, the price of petrol will be reduced by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre.

