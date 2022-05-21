Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai: Check how much you will have to pay now

Petrol, diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai: Check how much you will have to pay now

The price of petrol will be reduced by 9.5 per litre and of diesel by 7 per litre.
2 min read . 10:13 PM ISTLivemint

The centre on Saturday announced to cut excise duty on petrol by a record 8 per litre and that on diesel by 6 per litre providing relief to consumers battered under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. Following this, the price of petrol will be reduced by 9.5 per litre and of diesel by 7 per litre.

The centre on Saturday announced to cut excise duty on petrol by a record 8 per litre and that on diesel by 6 per litre providing relief to consumers battered under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. Following this, the price of petrol will be reduced by 9.5 per litre and of diesel by 7 per litre.

How much will you have to pay for petrol and diesel in these cities? 

  • Currently, petrol in Delhi now costs 105.41 a litre and diesel 96.67 a litre. After the excise duty cut, the petrol will be priced at 95.91 per litre, and diesel at 89.67 per litre
  • In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at 120.51 and 104.77 per litre, respectively. Now, you will be able to buy petrol at 111.01 per litre and diesel at 97.77 per litre
  • In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre. Following the cut, petrol will cost, 101.35 and diesel will be 93.94. 
  • In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83. Now, petrol will be priced at Rs105.62 per litre, and diesel at 92.83 per litre  
  • In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79. Now, you will be able to buy petrol at 101.59 per litre and diesel at 87.79 per litre

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for more than 40 days now.  Along with the cut on excise duty on fuel rates, the Centre also announced providing a subsidy on gas cylinders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'

