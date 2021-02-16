Fuel prices hiked, petrol inches towards 96 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eighth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs. Petrol rates went up by 26-30 paise a litre while diesel prices went up by 33-38 paise a litre across major cities.

Mumbaikars will have to shell out ₹95.75 for a litre of petrol after a 29 paise hike on Tuesday. Diesel prices climbed to ₹86.72 after 38 paise hike.

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.29 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹79.70 a litre in Delhi.

In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol was increased by 29 paise to ₹90.54 a litre, from ₹90.25 recorded on Monday. Diesel costs ₹83.29 a litre, 35 paise more than Monday’s price.

Retail rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

