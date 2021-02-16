Subscribe
Home >News >India >Fuel prices hiked, petrol inches towards 96 in Mumbai
The fuel prices soared for the fifth consecutive day, on Saturday. The price of one litre of petrol is now 94.93, while one litre of diesel is 85.70. (HT PHOTO)

Fuel prices hiked, petrol inches towards 96 in Mumbai

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Staff Writer

Mumbaikars will have to shell out 95.75 for a litre of petrol after a 29 paise hike on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eighth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs. Petrol rates went up by 26-30 paise a litre while diesel prices went up by 33-38 paise a litre across major cities.

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eighth day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs. Petrol rates went up by 26-30 paise a litre while diesel prices went up by 33-38 paise a litre across major cities.

Mumbaikars will have to shell out 95.75 for a litre of petrol after a 29 paise hike on Tuesday. Diesel prices climbed to 86.72 after 38 paise hike.

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.29 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to 79.70 a litre in Delhi.

In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol was increased by 29 paise to 90.54 a litre, from 90.25 recorded on Monday. Diesel costs 83.29 a litre, 35 paise more than Monday’s price.

Retail rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

