Petrol, diesel prices increased for 4th time since May 15 - How costlier is fuel now in your city?

In yet another way to ease the impact of volatility in the global crude markets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Monday, May 25. This is the fourth increase in petrol and diesel prices since May 15. While diesel prices were increased by by Rs. 2.71 per litre, petrol was hiked by Rs. 2.61 per litre.

After the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the ₹100-mark, rising by ₹2.61 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by ₹2.71 to ₹95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

Since May 15 when petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the first time after a long freeze and today when the prices were hiked for the fourth time, the cumulative rates of the both petrol and diesel have reached nearly ₹7.5 per litre.

Fuel prices in other cities In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by ₹2.87 to ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by ₹2.80 to ₹99.82 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by ₹2.72 and is now priced at ₹111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by ₹2.81 to ₹97.83 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by ₹2.46 to ₹107.77 per litre and diesel increased by ₹2.57 to ₹99.55 per litre.

After the hike in Jaipur, petrol price rose to ₹112.66 per litre, and diesel price to ₹97.78 per litre. In Gujarat, petrol price increased to ₹101.77 per litre, and diesel price to ₹97.93 per litre.

While some buyers expressed disappointment, some were supportive of the adjusted fuel prices, saying the government should do whatever it can to save the country from the war impact.

Reacting to the repeated hikes, a buyer said, “We are very upset. They are not even giving diesel in many places. This should be discussed. Taxi drivers will face more problems. The rate of diesel should be decreased.”

Another buyer said, “It is fine. The government should do whatever is required to save the country. It is because of Israel war." A third commuter added, “It is tough for the common man. This impacts everything. We will see what the government can do regarding this.”

The latest revision comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre each. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also increased earlier on Saturday by ₹1 per kg, marking the third hike in just 10 days. Following the latest revision, CNG now costs ₹81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators.