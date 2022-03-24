Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday witnessed a halt in changing rates following a two-day hike. On Wednesday the fuel rates were hiked by 80 paise per litre for a second day, since the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) started the increase in petroleum products after a gap of more than four months. Today, petrol price in Delhi stood at ₹97.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to ₹88.27 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cost of petrol in Mumbai is ₹111.67 per litre, same as yesterday and the price of diesel is ₹95.85 per litre. As for Kolkata, petrol and diesel continue to have the same cost as yesterday with petrol at ₹106.34 and diesel at ₹91.42 and in Chennai the petrol price today is at ₹102.91 and diesel at ₹92.95 respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru on Thursday is at ₹102.26 and ₹86.58 respectively while in Gurugram it is ₹97.50 for petrol and ₹88.72 for diesel.

The resumption of fuel price hikes has fanned concerns of stoking inflation. Amid concerns of supply shortage, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in reply to a supplementary question in parliament, allayed fears of short supply of crude oil amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also said that crude imports from Russia are miniscule at just 0.2% of total oil imports till January this fiscal.

"About the increased oil import concerns... we require total of five million barrels per day. Sixty per cent of it comes from Gulf. We have imported from Russia, just 0.419 million metric tonnes, that is 0.2 per cent of total requirement (during April-January this fiscal)," Puri said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to a supplementary to a starred question. He added that the government is monitoring the situation.

