Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday after breaching all records the previous day, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

After the nine hikes this month, petrol is retailing at ₹96.66 in Delhi, whereas diesel costs ₹87.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.82 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.84 per litre.

Petrol rates are also on the verge of crossing the ₹100-mark in Bengaluru.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital where petrol prices had breached ₹100. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad joined the list of the cities on Monday.

Petrol and diesel rates have been on the rise since 4 May when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.

Following this, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹107.79 a litre and diesel at ₹100.51.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹96.66 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.41 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹102.82 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.84 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹96.58 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.25 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹97.91 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.04 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹99.89 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.89 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹100.46 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.28 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹98.64 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.64 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹103.29 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.38 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹98.73 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.72 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹92.96 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.05 per litre

Consumption of fuel

With Covid-19 restrictions easing across the country, the fuel demand has rebounded in the first half of June. While the development has helped sales, consumption is still lower compared to last year.

Petrol sales have risen by 13% from 1 to 15 June over the same period of last month, diesel consumption was up 12%, according to data compiled by state fuel retailers.

This is the first monthly increase since March.

Fuel demand had recovered to near-normal levels in March before the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Rally in global market

Oil has climbed towards $75 a barrel to its highest since April 2019, supported by a recovery in demand from the pandemic and a drop in US crude inventories.

Brent crude was up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $74.31 a barrel by 1152 GMT on Wednesday, and earlier reached $74.73, the highest since April 2019. US crude gained 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.40 and hit $72.83, the highest since October 2018.

The state-run oil marketing companies align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.