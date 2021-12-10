Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged for more than a month. See today's rates

Fuel prices have remained unchanged for more than a month in various metro cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, as well as, other parts of the country. On November 4 this year the Centre had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down rates of the two key fuels from the record-high levels. Later on, several state governments also reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) providing further relief to the consumers. The Delhi government slashed the VAT on petrol this month only.

