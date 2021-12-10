Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged for more than a month. See today's rates

Petrol and diesel prices have remained constant across the country
2 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

  • On November 4 this year the Centre had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down rates of the two key fuels from the record-high levels
  • Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol is 103.97 while diesel rates stood at 86.67/litre

Fuel prices have remained unchanged for more than a month in various metro cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, as well as, other parts of the country. On November 4 this year the Centre had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down rates of the two key fuels from the record-high levels. Later on, several state governments also reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) providing further relief to the consumers. The Delhi government slashed the VAT on petrol this month only.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol is 103.97 while diesel rates stood at 86.67/litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at 109.98/litre while diesel is being sold at 94.14/litre.

However, despite the reduction in excise duties and VAT, petrol rates are still above 100 per litre-mark across all four metros and various other cities in the country. Mumbai has the highest petrol and diesel prices among all the metros.

Petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

Mumbai

Petrol: 109.98/litre

Diesel: 94.14/litre

Delhi

Petrol: 103.97/litre

Diesel: 86.67/litre

Kolkata

Petrol: 104.67/litre

Diesel: 89.79/litre

Chennai

Petrol: 101.40/litre

Diesel: 91.43/litre

Fuel rates in other cities today: 

Hyderabad

Petrol - 108.20 per litre

Diesel - 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - 100.58 per litre

Diesel - 85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - 95.02 per litre

Diesel - 86.56 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - 106.65 per litre

Diesel - 93.47 per litre

Noida

Petrol - 95.51 per litre

Diesel - 87.01 per litre

Gurugram

Petrol - 95.90 per litre

Diesel - 87.11 per litre

According to government data, fuel consumption fell in November due to ease in demand. The data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed that the sale of petrol (gasoline) decreased by about 0.7% to 2.65 million tonnes year on year, but was 4.4% higher from November 2019. They were down 3.6% from October.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, also eased 1.7% month-on-month to 6.51 million tonnes and was down 14% compared with November 2019. Diesel sales were down 7.6% from the same period last year.

