Petrol and diesel prices today, November 17: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Tuesday, November 17, even as the Centre raised export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). However, the government kept the export duty on petrol unchanged, while domestic fuel prices remained unaffected by the revision.

In an order issued late Monday, the Finance Ministry raised the special additional excise duty on diesel exports to ₹14 per litre from ₹11.50. However, there was no change in the excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market.

Indian consumers have largely been shielded from price shocks arising from the recent surge in global oil prices amid the Middle East conflict, as domestic fuel retailers have kept petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

Fuel prices vary across states and cities due to several factors, including local taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and other regional factors.

Here is a look at petrol and diesel prices in major cities as of November 17:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Jaipur ₹ 113.19 ₹ 98.25 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: Goodreturns

Petrol, diesel price cuts not possible immediately: Union Minister Suresh Gopi On Monday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi said an immediate reduction in the prices of diesel and petrol was not technically possible, noting that oil companies are currently incurring losses worth ₹42,000 crore and that there is "chaos" in the supply of petroleum products.

Gopi made these remarks at Meenambakkam airport and added that while individual states could cut taxes on petrol, the financial position of oil companies needed to be considered before any immediate reduction in fuel prices.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, Gopi told reporters, "We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away. Oil companies have already incurred losses of ₹42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated."

He also explained the challenges involved in reducing fuel prices and said that even if prices were reduced immediately, oil companies would first have to account for their accumulated losses.

Oil slips on supply surplus outlook despite Middle East tensions Oil prices declined on Tuesday amid expectations of a global supply surplus, as recovering Middle East exports eased concerns over supply disruptions despite continued attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $92 a barrel at 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined by 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.28 a barrel.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the global oil market was expected to return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand.

Meanwhile, US Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventories fell to 276.4 million barrels last week, their lowest level since August 1982, according to Department of Energy data. The recent decline follows a US commitment to release 172 million barrels from the reserve.