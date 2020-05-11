NEW DELHI : Barring the effect of the VAT hike in most states, the base price of petrol and diesel has not changed in India since March 16, well before the coronavirus lockdown began. With a slump in crude oil rates as well as domestic demand for fuel, oil marketing companies have chosen to temporarily stop revising fuel rates daily at 6 am, as was being done earlier.

However, as lockdown restrictions ease and demand for petrol and diesel picks up for both transport and industry, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) might restart daily price revision of the retail price of petrol and diesel later this month.

According to an IANS report, the daily price revision of auto fuels may start again once the lockdown is lifted or more relaxations are announced by the government later in the month. However, no decision has been taken on it now.

If this happens, petrol and diesel prices can start rising again every day as global oil market has also studied gaining more than 50% over last months prices to around $30 a barrel now. However, since the beginning of the year, crude oil rates have fallen by around 50-60%.

According to the report, the retail price of petrol and diesel may not be allowed to increase beyond a point even if the daily price revision restarts. This would mean that the petroleum products could increase marginally every day by 30-50 paisa or even lower till the oil companies are able to eliminate the gap between cost and sales.

The increase in retail price under daily price revision would depend on prevailing oil prices and global oil market at the time determine the retail price. Going by the current trend, crude prices are up over 50 per cent to last months prices when even benchmark Brent crude had slipped below $ 20 a barrel. It is at $30 a barrel now. But lockdown has also curbed demand for auto fuel. This could maintain some check on prices.

Petrol is retailing at ₹71.26 a litre while diesel at ₹69.39 a litre in Delhi. Before this the two maintained a price of ₹69.59 and 62.28 between March 16 and May 4. The price rise to the current level in Delhi from May 5 as state government raised VAT on the products to raise revenue to meet rising expenditure needs to check Covid-19 spread.

Share Via