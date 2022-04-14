This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cost of petrol remains unchanged in Delhi today at ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers
The prices of petrol and diesel have now remained unchanged for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, April 14. This comes following a massive surge in fuel costs for several days on end. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre. The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept retail fuel prices unchanged on Thursday for the eighth day in a row.
Petrol, diesel prices today:
The cost of petrol remains unchanged in Delhi today at ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel. This comes following 14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
In the financial capital Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Meanwhile, owing to rising fuel prices, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed that it has become extremely essential to explore the use of alternate sources of fuel, especially methanol. He also stressed on the need to boost waterways for facilitating trade and commerce as it is the cheapest mode of communication.
“With the increase in prices of petrol and diesel it has become important to explore the more easily available and cheaper fuel," Gadkari said during virtual address on the concluding day of the two-day Waterways Conclave-2022 and claimed that methanol is much cheaper than diesel and technology is available to convert diesel engines into ones which can be driven by it.
“Promoting the use of alternative fuel is important and methanol can be used more … New technology in fuel is important," he said and further pointed out that Assam, which currently produces 100 tonnes of methanol per day and will be increasing it to 500 tonnes per day, is well poised to benefit from the change.
“We can develop marine engines run on methanol and convert the diesel ones … A Swedish company has the technology to convert diesel engines to methanol engines ... “It (use of methanol) will reduce fuel cost by 50%. I request Sonowalji (Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways) to concentrate on this." Srabananda Sonowal was present at the venue.
