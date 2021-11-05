Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices: No reduction in VAT in these states after Centre's excise duty cut. Full list here

Petrol, diesel prices: No reduction in VAT in these states after Centre's excise duty cut. Full list here

Union finance ministry had on Wednesday announced a 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a 10 per litre cut on diesel
2 min read . 10:15 PM IST Livemint

The most reduction in the petrol prices has been seen in the UT of Ladakh, where the prices have come down by 13.43

After the central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 respectively, 22 states and union territories also chose to cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the motor fuels, providing relief to customers. 

However, there are14 states and union territories that have not undertaken any reduction in VAT, said the ministry of petroleum in a statement on Friday. 

The states include Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

On the hand, the most reduction in the petrol prices has been seen in the UT of Ladakh, where the prices have come down by 13.43. 

It is followed by Karnataka and Puducherry, where petrol rates have decreased by 13.35 and Rs12.85.

Further, the most reduction for diesel also has been undertaken by UT of Ladakh, leading to price coming down by 19.61 per litre, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry.

The additional reduction, on top of the excise duty cut, is the lowest in Uttarakhand.

After duty changes, the costliest petrol is sold in Rajasthan at 111.10 per litre (Jaipur), followed by Mumbai ( 109.98) and Andhra Pradesh ( 109.05). The fuel is below 100-a-litre-mark in most BJP ruled states baring Karnataka ( 100.58), Bihar ( 105.90), Madhya Pradesh ( 107.23) and Ladakh ( 102.99).

Similarly, the costliest diesel is now sold in Rajasthan at 95.71 a litre (Jaipur), followed by Andhra Pradesh ( 95.18) and Mumbai ( 94.14).

The cheapest diesel is in Mizoram at 79.55 a litre. `

Petrol costs 103.97 per litre in Delhi, and diesel is sold for 86.67 per litre.

VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel.

The central government said that the excise duty cut announced on Wednesday night was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. 

“It rolls back a part of the 13 and 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic," it said. 

That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to 31.8 a litre.

The total increase in petrol price since the 5 May 2020, decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels had totalled 38.78 per litre. Diesel rates have, during this period, gone up by 29.03 per litre.

