Petrol, diesel, prices: Fuel rates remain steady. Check latest prices in Delhi and other metros

Petrol, diesel, prices: Fuel rates remain steady. Check latest prices in Delhi and other metros

Bengaluru: Commuters wait to fuel their vehicles, ahead of a strike by petrol pump dealers in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_30_2022_000268B)
2 min read . 09:49 AM ISTLivemint

  • Petrol , diesel price today: The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website

Listen to this article
The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Wednesdaysince Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89.

Meanwhile, about 95 per cent of fuel pump dealers in Rajasthan did not take supplies from oil company depots on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

Pump dealers also halted the sale of petrol and diesel in the state for three hours on Tuesday.

Oil companies suffered losses as around 1.10 crore litres of diesel and 24 lakh litres of petrol was not taken from them, Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association President Sunit Bagai said in a statement.

A total of 24 states across the country participated in the 'no purchase' protest to press for their demand to increase dealers' margin.

"In 24 states in the country, we will not purchase petrol and diesel from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday, 31 May in protest of no revision in their commissions despite the rise in petrol and diesel prices," said President, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.

According to the Association, the dealer margins are to be revised every six months but the OMCs have not done the same since 2017 despite a steep increase in fuel prices and operational costs.

The Association said the reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by the central government through excise duty cut has put the burden on petrol pumps leading to further losses.

