Petrol , diesel price today: The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is ₹89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website
The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Wednesdaysince Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is ₹89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹97.81 and ₹90.05 for one litre of diesel.
In Mumbai, petrol currently costs ₹111.35, while diesel is retailing at ₹97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹102.65 and ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 and diesel is ₹92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89.
Meanwhile, about 95 per cent of fuel pump dealers in Rajasthan did not take supplies from oil company depots on Tuesday as a mark of protest.
Pump dealers also halted the sale of petrol and diesel in the state for three hours on Tuesday.
Oil companies suffered losses as around 1.10 crore litres of diesel and 24 lakh litres of petrol was not taken from them, Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association President Sunit Bagai said in a statement.
A total of 24 states across the country participated in the 'no purchase' protest to press for their demand to increase dealers' margin.
"In 24 states in the country, we will not purchase petrol and diesel from oil marketing companies (OMC) on Tuesday, 31 May in protest of no revision in their commissions despite the rise in petrol and diesel prices," said President, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.
