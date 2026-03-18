Petrol, diesel prices on 18 March: Check fuel rates in your city today — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and others

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stable on 16 March for the fourth day in a row. Here are the fuel rates for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and other cities.

Eshita Gain
Published18 Mar 2026, 08:20 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today, 18 March
Petrol, diesel prices today, 18 March

Petrol and diesel prices across several Indian cities remained largely unchanged for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, 18 March, continuing the recent trend of stability in retail fuel rates.

Steady pricing for petrol and diesel is holding in India, even as global oil markets see volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, an effective halt to the trade through the Strait of Hormuz, and related concerns over supply disruptions.

The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its third week with no clear sign of de-escalation. It began on 28 February, when coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with an attack across US military bases in the Middle East.

City-wise fuel rates on 18 March

The following retail rates are currently active in major cities across India:

CityPetrol ( /L)Diesel ( /L)
Delhi 94.77 87.67
Mumbai 103.50 90.03
Kolkata 105.45 92.02
Chennai 100.90 92.48
Hyderabad 107.50 95.70
Bengaluru 102.96 90.99
Lucknow 94.69 87.81
Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17

Who is responsible for fuel pricing?

The three major OMCs responsible for fuel pricing and distribution in India are Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

To keep domestic fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices and currency exchange rate movements, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 am.

OMCs seek advance payment for supply

Amid the supply disruption, OMCs have tightened fuel supply norms to manage the situation. To limit the offtake by retail outlets, they have suspended the practice of supplying fuel on credit.

While HPCL and BPCL began insisting on advance payments since last week, IOCL halted its five-day revolving credit policy on Monday, Mint reported.

What influences fuel rates in India?

Retail fuel rates in the country are influenced by several factors, with the most significant being the price of crude oil in international markets, as it is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate also plays an important role in the pricing of petrol and diesel, as India imports a major share of its crude oil requirements from other countries. A weaker rupee can increase the cost of imported crude, which in turn may push up fuel prices.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 18 March 2026
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Another important factor is the taxes imposed by the central and state governments, which form a major component of petrol and diesel prices. This is why fuel rates vary from state to state. Transportation costs and demand–supply dynamics also influence the final price that consumers pay at the pump.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

Petrol PricesIndian Oil CorporationIndian Oil CorpCrude Oil PricesDiesel PricesBharat Petroleum CorpFuel PricesOil PriceOil PricesOil And GasMiddle East Crisis
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