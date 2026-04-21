Petrol, diesel prices on 21 April: Check fuel rates in your city today — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, others

Domestic petrol and diesel rates in India remained unchanged on Tuesday, April 21, extending a period of stability that has been observed since the outbreak of West Asia conflict. Despite global volatility in crude oil markets, retail fuel rates have largely held steady across the country.

This relative price stability has been supported by government intervention, including cuts in excise duty, which have helped cushion consumers from international price pressures.

Meanwhile, other fuels such as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and premium petrol have witnessed noticeable increases over the past few weeks. The changes come as disruptions to global crude supply pushed oil prices higher. Brent crude, for instance, surged by over 50% following the outbreak of hostilities, driven by supply concerns and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

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The war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is about to enter its eighth week. It began on 28 February, when coordinated US-Israeli strikes were launched at Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with an attack across US military bases in the Middle East.

OMCs raise industrial diesel, premium petrol, and jet fuel prices State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased industrial diesel prices by around ₹22 per litre and premium petrol rates by about ₹2 per litre, Mint reported earlier. However, the prices of regular transport fuels and premium diesel have been kept unchanged.

The price of premium petrol was hiked by ₹2.35 per litre from March 20, according to media reports. “Prices of Bharat Petroleum’s Speed, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95 have been increased by ₹2.09– ₹2.35/litre,” according to news agency ANI.

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Meanwhile, the price of ATF or jet fuel was more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre in March. However, the government said that domestic airlines will not have to pay the steep increase, as a mechanism is in place to shield them.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said earlier that PSU OMCs, in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, have decided to pass on only a partial, staggered increase of 25% (only ₹15/litre) to domestic airlines. In contrast, airlines operating on international routes will bear the full increase in ATF prices, consistent with what they pay elsewhere.

City-wise fuel rates on 21 April The following retail rates are currently active in major cities across India:

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City Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Kolkata ₹ 105.45 ₹ 92.02 Chennai ₹ 100.84 ₹ 92.39 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 ₹ 95.70 Bengaluru ₹ 102.96 ₹ 90.99 Lucknow ₹ 94.69 ₹ 87.81 Ahmedabad ₹ 94.49 ₹ 90.17

Who is responsible for fuel pricing? The three major OMCs responsible for fuel pricing and distribution in India are Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Retail fuel prices in the country are based on several factors, including the price of crude oil in international markets, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and taxes imposed by the central and state governments.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 6 AM. This practice helps OMCs to keep domestic fuel prices aligned with international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

‘India has sufficient stock for over 60 days’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that India must remain prepared for any sudden escalation in the West Asia conflict, describing the current situation in the region as "volatile".

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He made these comments while chairing a high-level meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) set up to monitor the situation in West Asia, according to media reports.

The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh described the "ground situation of the conflict as uncertain and volatile, and emphasised the need for India to remain prepared not only for de-escalation but also for any renewed escalation."