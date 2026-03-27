Petrol, diesel prices on 27 March after fuel excise cut — Check fuel rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, others

The central government has cut fuel excise duties on petrol and diesel. Despite this, pump prices remain unchanged. The move aims to support OMCs amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, which is affecting oil market stability. Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated27 Mar 2026, 08:36 AM IST
A long queue of two-wheeler vehicles at a petrol pump as people wait to refill fuel in Nagpur
A long queue of two-wheeler vehicles at a petrol pump as people wait to refill fuel in Nagpur (ANI)

The central government on Thursday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. The Centre slashed excise duty on petrol to 3/litre from 13. Excise duty on diesel has been cut from 10 to zero.

However, there will be no change in the pump prices of petrol or diesel. The move aims to help Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reduce under-recoveries amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has caused volatility in the oil market due to the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | India cuts additional excise duty on petrol, diesel amid fuel price hike worries

The excise duty cut comes a day after Nayara Energy, the premier private fuel merchant in India, implemented a price hike, increasing petrol price by 5 and diesel by 3 per litre.

Check the latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices in the metro cities of India.

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City-wise petrol and diesel prices today

CityPetrol ( /L)Diesel ( /L)
New Delhi 94.77 87.67
Mumbai 103.54 90.03
Kolkata 105.45 92.02
Chennai 100.84 92.39
Bengaluru 102.92 90.99
Hyderabad 107.46 95.70
Ahmedabad 94.29 89.95

Nayara Energy increased prices to offset the sharp spike in international oil benchmarks. The Indo-Russian oil refining and marketing company, which manages 6,967 of the 102,075 filling stations nationwide, has decided to pass a portion of these rising procurement costs on to the public.

Nayara raised the base prices of petrol and diesel by 5 and 3, though the final impact on consumers varies by region. This difference arises from differences in state levies, such as VAT. In specific areas, petrol prices reached as high as 5.30 per litre due to a hike by Rosneft-backed Nayara.

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on 27 March: Check domestic and commercial gas prices today

Meanwhile, Jio-bp — the retail partnership between Reliance Industries and BP Plc overseeing 2,185 locations — has maintained its current pricing structure. Due to a surge in global oil prices, it continues to sustain substantial losses on every litre of fuel sold.

State-controlled retailers dominate nearly 90% of the domestic market, keeping prices frozen despite escalating deficits.

Overall, petrol and diesel retail prices have largely remained unchanged since April 2022. During crude peaks of this period, state-run giants Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) absorbed but recovered margins when prices softened.

These state-run giants last week increased bulk diesel rates for industrial clients by roughly 22 per litre and the price of premium-grade petrol by 2, PTI reported.

Rupee hits record low against US dollar

Amid rising US Treasury yields and Brent crude holding past $100 a barrel, the Indian rupee has lost 3.5% since the West Asia conflict began on 28 February. The currency hit a record low past the 94-per-dollar mark on Friday, falling to 94.1575 per dollar.

Petrol PricesIndian RupeeDiesel PricesIndian Oil CorporationIndian Oil CorpReliance IndustriesPetrolDieselCrude OilCrude Oil Prices
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