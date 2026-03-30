Petrol, diesel prices on 30 March: Check fuel rates in your city today — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, others

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely unchanged on Monday, despite the government's move to cut excise duty on petrol by ₹3 a litre and exempt diesel entirely from the levy.

The move was aimed to provide relief to state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have been facing financial difficulties amid rising global crude oil prices due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for global energy trade.

Since the US and Israel carried out joint strikes against Iran on 28 February, the Brent crude oil benchmark has risen by more than 50%, with prices briefly touching $116 on Monday.

While Iran has granted exemptions to certain ‘friendly’ countries — including India, China, Russia, and Pakistan — volatility persists in the international market, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the direction and duration of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

While US President Donald Trump has claimed productive talks with Iran, Tehran has publicly rejected such claims, including a 15-point plan sent by Washington via intermediaries.

Against this backdrop, Trump on Sunday threatened to “take the oil” from Iran, signalling that the US is not ruling out seizing Tehran's critical oil infrastructure, including the export hub Kharg Island.

Industrial diesel, premium petrol price hiked While retail fuel prices remain stable, state-run OMCs earlier this month raised the price of industrial diesel and premium petrol amid rising pressure on margins.

The price of industrial diesel, which is sold in bulk to commercial establishments, was hiked by ₹21.92 a litre, a significant 25% increase. The price of premium petrol meanwhile was raised by ₹2 a litre.

Regular petrol and diesel prices The three major OMCs in India — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — revise fuel prices at 6 am every day to ensure rates align with international crude prices and currency exchange rate movements.

Given rising prices, OMCs are using the latest tax relief to stabilize their own operations instead of cutting prices for consumers. As such, prices of regular petrol and diesel, which account for a large chunk of daily sales at pumps, remain unchanged.

Below are petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities on Monday, 30 March.

City Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Kolkata ₹ 105.45 ₹ 92.02 Chennai ₹ 100.84 ₹ 92.39 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 ₹ 95.70 Bengaluru ₹ 102.96 ₹ 90.99 Lucknow ₹ 94.69 ₹ 87.81 Ahmedabad ₹ 94.49 ₹ 90.17

Factors affecting petrol and diesel prices in India There are several factors that influence the prices of petrol and diesel in India, with the most significant being the price of crude oil on global markets.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate also plays an important role in determining the price of petrol and diesel, given the fact that India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements. Simply put, a weaker rupee can increase the cost of imported crude, pushing up domestic fuel prices, or vice-versa.

A third factor is the taxes imposed by the Centre and state governments, which form a major component of petrol and diesel prices, and is responsible for fuel price variations across states.