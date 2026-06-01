Petrol, diesel prices on June 1: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today

Fuel prices remained largely unchanged on Monday, 1 June. The last fuel price hike was on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased both petrol and diesel prices by over ₹2.50 per litre.

The last increase was the fourth price hike in less than two weeks, extending a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.

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The latest increase, taking cumulative hikes since 15 May, has brought the price to nearly ₹7.5 per litre.

Fuel prices have now reached their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

Petrol prices in major cities on 1 June

City Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 Chennai ₹ 107.87 Gurugram ₹ 102.62 Noida ₹ 101.96 Bengaluru ₹ 110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 Chandigarh ₹ 101.51 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 Patna ₹ 114.24 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49

Change in petrol and diesel prices Petrol prices were raised by ₹2.61 a litre and diesel by ₹2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase.

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In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12 per litre from ₹99.51, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20 from ₹92.49.

Diesel prices in major cities on 1 June

City Price New Delhi ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 99.65 Gurugram ₹ 95.30 Noida ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 104.40

The government said higher retail fuel sales were driven partly by agricultural demand and by a shift in purchases from bulk buyers and private fuel retailers to state-run outlets, driven by price differences.

More than 150 districts have recorded over 30% growth in petrol sales, with 14 districts seeing sales double, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said.

Diesel sales rose more than 30% in 156 districts, while six districts reported growth of over 100% .

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Sales by private fuel retailers have fallen 38% for diesel, while state-run oil marketing companies have seen bulk diesel sales decline 29%, she added.

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While petrol and diesel sold at state-owned petrol pumps continue to be sold below cost, bulk users such as telecom towers are charged market rates. Also, private retailers have hiked petrol and diesel prices much more than their PSU counterparts.

IOC, BPCL and HPCL, which control 90% of the market, have raised petrol and diesel prices by about ₹7.50 per litre since 15 May.

About the Author Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on ...Read More ✕ Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on how digital products and platforms shape everyday life. Her reporting explores startup ecosystems, digital platforms, creator economy trends, AI-driven consumer shifts, and changing patterns in how people work, spend, communicate, and consume content. She is particularly interested in stories at the intersection of business, technology, and culture, with an emphasis on making fast-moving digital trends accessible and relatable.



Before joining Mint, she covered startups, entrepreneurship, venture capital, and technology for Outlook Business, reporting on business trends, emerging innovation, and India’s evolving startup landscape. She also worked with AIM Media House covering similar beats in the startup and digital economy space. She began her journalism career reporting city, civic, and human-interest stories for The Times of India and The Hindu before moving into business and technology journalism. Her work spans consumer internet trends, digital culture, AI products, and the evolving relationship between people and digital platforms in India.



While her core beat lies in tech, AI, business, and startups, she is not confined to a single niche and often explores stories across these interconnected domains.