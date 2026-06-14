Petrol, diesel prices on June 14: Check fuel cost in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Sunday, June 14, 2026, despite recent increases driven by rising global crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) and city gas distribution firms revise fuel rates daily at 6 am.

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So far, OMCs have raised petrol and diesel prices by around ₹7.50 per litre as higher crude oil costs continue to put pressure on domestic fuel prices.

In a separate development, the government has barred industrial, commercial and institutional consumers from purchasing petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) from retail fuel outlets. Under an official order issued on Thursday, such consumers must now procure fuel through bulk sale points or their own consumer pumps. The restrictions will initially remain in force for up to 90 days and may be extended through a fresh government order.

Meanwhile, domestic LPG cylinder prices were increased by ₹29 from June 7, marking the second hike in the past three months. Following the revision, the price of a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi rose to ₹942 from ₹913.

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Commercial LPG users have also faced higher costs. From June 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by ₹42 to ₹3,113.50.

The government has, however, provided some relief to fuel exporters by reducing export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 1. Under the revised rates, export duty on petrol stands at ₹1.50 per litre, while diesel and ATF attract duties of ₹13.50 per litre and ₹9.50 per litre, respectively.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on June 14 (Saturday) here below:

City Petrol Price ( ₹ /litre) Diesel Price ( ₹ /litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.18 97.83 Kolkata 113.47 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Gurgaon 102.77 95.44 Noida 102.12 95.56 Bengaluru 110.93 98.80 Bhubaneswar 109.92 100.92 Chandigarh 98.10 86.09 Hyderabad 115.69 103.82 Jaipur 112.66 97.78 Lucknow 102.05 95.55 Patna 113.35 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Oil hits lowest prices since March Price of oil slipped to the lowest it's been since early March, near the start of the war in the Middle East, according to a report by Bloomberg. This comes amid signs that an interim peace deal that could impact transportation through the Strait of Hormuz is in the works.

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Also Read | Rupee falls 19 paise to open at 95.54 against US dollar as crude oil prices rise

Brent futures fell 3.4% to settle at $87.33, the lowest since 5 March, and ended the week down 6.2%. West Texas Intermediate settled 3.2% lower on Friday, while European gas slumped as much as 8.4%.

The US and Iran are edging closer to an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that could be signed as the Group of Seven world leaders meet next week, senior officials told the publication. The report however added that “conflicting messages” from the US and Iran have raised concerns.

Overall, oil prices are lower by close to 30% since the peak of the conflict. Markets were oversupplied before the war broke out in February, and Brent crude, the global benchmark, had been hovering near $70 per barrel.

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