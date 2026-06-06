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Petrol, diesel prices on June 6: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today

Fuel prices were unchanged today on Friday, June 6. Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today.

Livemint
Updated6 Jun 2026, 08:04 AM IST
Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today.
Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
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Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on June 6, extending the pause in fuel rate revisions after the latest hike on 25 May. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had then raised petrol and diesel prices by over 2.50 per litre, taking the cumulative increase since 15 May to nearly 7.50 per litre.

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Fuel prices across the country are now at their highest levels since May 2022. Rates had largely remained unchanged for more than two years, except for a 2-per-litre reduction announced in March 2024.

West Asia war impacts fuel prices in India

This is because the last increase was the fourth such move in less than two weeks, on the back of a delayed pass-through amid soaring global crude oil prices due to the war in West Asia.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

Also Read | Oil price steadies amid US-Iran ceasefire uncertainty; Brent hovers near $95

Change in petrol and diesel prices

Petrol prices rose by 2.61/litre and diesel by 2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

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In Delhi, petrol prices rose to 102.12/litre from 99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to 95.20/litre from 92.49/litre.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list

Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on June 6 (Saturday) here below:

City

Petrol Price ( /litre)

Diesel Price ( /litre)

New Delhi102.1295.20
Kolkata113.4799.82
Mumbai111.1897.83
Chennai107.7499.55
Gurgaon102.8095.47
Noida102.3895.85
Bangalore110.8998.80
Bhubaneswar108.81100.52
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Hyderabad115.69103.82
Jaipur112.6697.78
Lucknow102.0595.55
Patna113.7299.71
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.41

US-Iran peace deal uncertain, experts flag oil supply concerns

In the global markets, oil prices have seen little fluctuation amid concerns over uncertainty that the United States and Iran will reach a peace deal soon, even as the Israel and Lebanon ceasefire proposal failed, Reuters reported today.

Also Read | Crude oil price near 3-week high as UAE leaves OPEC, US-Iran tension persists

Following sharp declines in the previous session, down 2.84%, Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.22%, to $95.24 a barrel by 0003 GMT, the report added.

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Further, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $92.94 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.11%, following a 3.1% loss on Thursday.

Also Read | Crude oil prices jump on Strait of Hormuz blockade after US-Iran talks fail

Both contracts are set to post their first weekly gain in three weeks, with WTI up more than 6%, after fighting flared up in the Middle East and as the Strait of Hormuz remains a slow passage. The vital waterway transports around a fifth of the world's oil supplies. The report added that analysts have flagged falling oil inventories noting that global oil prices could see a spike in the third quarter.

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