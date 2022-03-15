Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol at 104.67 in Chennai; how much in other metros

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Tuesday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for over four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Meanwhile, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments asking consumers to tank up in preparation for an imminent hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying that one statement led to "hoarding" of 20 per cent fuel.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Puri said consumption went up by 20 per cent following the comment.

Petrol and diesel prices hit the freeze button just as electioneering for five states including Uttar Pradesh picked up. The record 130-day freeze was despite the cost of raw material jumping from USD 81 per barrel to USD 130 per barrel.

It was anticipated that once the elections are over, state-owned fuel retailers will start adjusting the prices, which was as much as ₹12 a litre below cost. But the rates haven't been changed even after the counting of votes ended, possibly not to give the opposition a handle before the beginning of the second half of the budget session on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On 5th March, a political leader made a statement, saying, fill up your tanks quickly because petrol prices are going to go up as elections are over. And the consumption went up by 20 per cent," Puri said without naming Gandhi. "It is a matter of shame that one statement led to hoarding of 20 per cent."

*With inputs from PTI

