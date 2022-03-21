The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Tuesday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for over four months. However, the price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about ₹25 per litre in line with a near 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged.

The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked to ₹122.05 per litre in Mumbai. This compares to ₹94.14 a litre price of the same fuel sold at petrol pumps.

In Delhi, diesel costs ₹86.67 a litre at the petrol pump, but for bulk or industrial users it is priced at about ₹115.

PSU oil companies have not raised retail prices of petrol and diesel since November 4, 2021 despite a surge in global oil and fuel prices, a move seen as aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in crucial state assembly elections.

Prices were supposed to start aligning with cost after counting of votes on March 10, but the ensuing start of the second half of the Budget Session meant that the price increases didn't happen.

The rise in crude oil prices put huge pressure on the Indian economy. High crude oil prices pose inflationary, fiscal, and external sector risks. India's budget calculations for the financial year 2022-23 have been made with an assumption of crude oil price of $70 to $75 per barrel.

Crude oil prices have surged due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It soared to near $140 a barrel earlier this month.

