Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol at 109.98 in Mumbai; how much in other metros

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Meanwhile, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri,earlier said oil companies will determine the fuel prices, even as he said there will be no shortage of crude oil in the country.

Puri, however, said the government will take decisions in the best interest of citizens.

"I assure you all that there will be no shortage of crude oil. We will make sure that our energy requirements are met, even though 85 per cent of our requirements are dependent on imports for crude oil and 50-55 per cent on gas," Puri said at a press conference here.

He refuted the allegation that the fuel prices were reduced by the Centre earlier due to elections and the rates will be hiked again after the polls.

He refuted the allegation that the fuel prices were reduced by the Centre earlier due to elections and the rates will be hiked again after the polls.

Puri said the Centre had reduced ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel last year, but "young leaders" said it was done because of the Assembly elections in five states, the results of which will be announced on March 10.

Puri said the Centre had reduced ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel last year, but "young leaders" said it was done because of the Assembly elections in five states, the results of which will be announced on March 10.

