Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Thursday, the day on which the results for five state assembly elections will be declared. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Thursday, the day on which the results for five state assembly elections will be declared. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43 {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43 {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hinted that the current spike in international oil prices may upset provisions of her Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1 as she voiced concern over the impact of spiralling oil rates on the Indian economy.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hinted that the current spike in international oil prices may upset provisions of her Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1 as she voiced concern over the impact of spiralling oil rates on the Indian economy.

"It (rising crude prices) will have a bearing. We have made some provisions for it in the Budget (for fiscal 2022-23). But that provision is only based on some average (price of oil) prevailing earlier but now is beyond that. So, we will have to see how we can work it out," she said at an interactive session organised by BJP's Karnataka unit in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It (rising crude prices) will have a bearing. We have made some provisions for it in the Budget (for fiscal 2022-23). But that provision is only based on some average (price of oil) prevailing earlier but now is beyond that. So, we will have to see how we can work it out," she said at an interactive session organised by BJP's Karnataka unit in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International crude oil prices shot up to 14-year high of USD 140 per barrel on Monday before retracting to near USD 129 on Tuesday. But even this rate is 50 per cent higher than the USD 80-87 range of January when most of the Budget 2022-23 would have been prepared. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

International crude oil prices shot up to 14-year high of USD 140 per barrel on Monday before retracting to near USD 129 on Tuesday. But even this rate is 50 per cent higher than the USD 80-87 range of January when most of the Budget 2022-23 would have been prepared.

"Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil. The meeting is yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are high in the international market. The prices are increasing also due to the ongoing war between the two countries. The meeting of the oil companies will be held in next few days following which things will be clear," Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli told ANI.

"Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil. The meeting is yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are high in the international market. The prices are increasing also due to the ongoing war between the two countries. The meeting of the oil companies will be held in next few days following which things will be clear," Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli told ANI. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}