The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third day in a row on Thursday as state-owned fuel retailers resumed daily rate revision after a more than two-week-long hiatus.

While the petrol rate was increased by 25 paise in Delhi, diesel rate increased by 20 paise. As a result, petrol is retailing at ₹90.99 per litre in the national capital and diesel at 81.42.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel have reached ₹97.34 and ₹88.49, respectively. Chennai residents on Thursday will be able to get petrol at ₹92.90 and diesel at ₹86.35. Kolkata is seeing the fuels priced at ₹91.14 and ₹84.26.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

Oil companies had on Tuesday resumed daily price revision in line with cost after ending an 18-day hiatus. Prices were on Tuesday hiked by 15 paise per litre for petrol and 18 paise on diesel.

In two days, more than half of the 67 paise a litre reduction in petrol and 74 paise per litre cut in diesel prices effected between 24 March and 15 April, was wiped out.

Oil companies that have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on 15 April. This coincided with electioneering hitting a peak to elect new governments in five states, including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, the oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of the firming trend in international oil markets.

Despite the concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in India denting demand, crude oil prices in the international market have risen primarily on account of strong US demand recovery and a weak dollar.

State-owned fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL and HPCL that are supposed to revise rates daily based on input cost, had raised petrol price by ₹21.58 per litre and diesel by ₹19.18 a litre since the government raised excise duty in March last year.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 on diesel.

