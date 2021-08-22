In Mumbai, petrol was retailing at ₹107.66, 17 paise down from the previous price of ₹107.83. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metropolitan city in the country where petrol was being sold for more than ₹100 per litre.
The reduction came as international oil prices tumbled to their lowest level since May, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar.
The price cut in diesel is the fourth since August 18, when the reduction cycle began. All four reductions have been of 20 paise per litre each.
On the previous three occasions when diesel rates were cut, petrol prices remained unchanged.
Sunday's cut in petrol price came after 36 days of status quo in rates. Diesel rate change was effected after 33 days of no change.
The freeze in rate revision coincided with Parliament session, where the opposition parties tried to corner the government on various issues including the hike in fuel prices.