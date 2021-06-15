Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Tuesday, remaining at record high levels, after fuel prices were hiked again on Monday by up to 29 to 31 paise. The hike — 24th in six weeks — pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.

A litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.4, whereas diesel costs ₹87.28. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.58 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.70 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata stands at ₹96.34 per litre and diesel at ₹90.12 per litre following the hike. The fuel prices revised to ₹97.69 per litre for petrol and ₹91.92 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

Fuel prices are skyrocketing in many states with petrol now costing more than ₹100 a litre. So far, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Till Sunday, Mumbai was the only metro city where petrol was priced at over ₹100. However, with Monday's hike, Hyderabad has now become the second metro city in the country to see petrol price crossing ₹100 per litre.

On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre.

In a first, diesel prices followed petrol prices in breaching the ₹100 mark on Saturday. In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time on Saturday. Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.