Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels as fuel rates unchanged today

In a first, diesel prices followed petrol prices in breaching the ₹100 mark on Saturday. In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time on Saturday. Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February.

