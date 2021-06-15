Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels as fuel rates unchanged today

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels as fuel rates unchanged today1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
- A litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.4, whereas diesel costs ₹87.28.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Tuesday, remaining at record high levels, after fuel prices were hiked again on Monday by up to 29 to 31 paise. The hike — 24th in six weeks — pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.
Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Tuesday, remaining at record high levels, after fuel prices were hiked again on Monday by up to 29 to 31 paise. The hike — 24th in six weeks — pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.
A litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.4, whereas diesel costs ₹87.28. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.58 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.70 per litre.
A litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.4, whereas diesel costs ₹87.28. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.58 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.70 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata stands at ₹96.34 per litre and diesel at ₹90.12 per litre following the hike. The fuel prices revised to ₹97.69 per litre for petrol and ₹91.92 per litre for diesel in Chennai.
Fuel prices are skyrocketing in many states with petrol now costing more than ₹100 a litre. So far, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.
Till Sunday, Mumbai was the only metro city where petrol was priced at over ₹100. However, with Monday's hike, Hyderabad has now become the second metro city in the country to see petrol price crossing ₹100 per litre.
On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre.
In a first, diesel prices followed petrol prices in breaching the ₹100 mark on Saturday. In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time on Saturday. Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!