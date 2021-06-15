Subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels as fuel rates unchanged today

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels as fuel rates unchanged today

Fuel prices today
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Livemint

  • A litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at 96.4, whereas diesel costs 87.28.

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Tuesday, remaining at record high levels, after fuel prices were hiked again on Monday by up to 29 to 31 paise. The hike — 24th in six weeks — pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.

A litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at 96.4, whereas diesel costs 87.28. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 102.58 per litre, while diesel has reached 94.70 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata stands at 96.34 per litre and diesel at 90.12 per litre following the hike. The fuel prices revised to 97.69 per litre for petrol and 91.92 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

Fuel prices are skyrocketing in many states with petrol now costing more than 100 a litre. So far, petrol is being sold at over 100 in seven States and Union Territories — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Till Sunday, Mumbai was the only metro city where petrol was priced at over 100. However, with Monday's hike, Hyderabad has now become the second metro city in the country to see petrol price crossing 100 per litre.

On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over 100 a litre.

In a first, diesel prices followed petrol prices in breaching the 100 mark on Saturday. In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the 100-mark for the first time on Saturday. Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit 100 a litre mark in mid-February.

