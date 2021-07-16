Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels

In Delhi, petrol remained at ₹101.54 in the national capital, whereas diesel is retailing at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.75 per litre, whereas diesel price at ₹97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price reached ₹101.74 per litre whereas diesel price remained at ₹93.02 per litre.

