Petrol, diesel prices remain static . Check latest rates in your city

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 and of diesel at ₹86.67. In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98 per litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation.

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels.

Yesterday, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the reduction in excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel will bring about a "durable reduction in inflation" by way of direct effect as well as indirect effect through lower transportation cost.

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check the latest rates in your city

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

6. Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.02 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.56 per litre

8. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.65 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

9. Noida

Petrol - ₹95.51 per litre

Diesel - ₹87.01 per litre

10. Gurugram

Petrol - ₹95.90 per litre

Diesel - ₹87.11 per litre

