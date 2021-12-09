Petrol, diesel prices remain static . Check latest rates in your city

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 and of diesel at ₹86.67. In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98 per litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.
As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.
Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation.
The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels.
Yesterday, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the reduction in excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel will bring about a "durable reduction in inflation" by way of direct effect as well as indirect effect through lower transportation cost.
Petrol and diesel prices today: Check the latest rates in your city
