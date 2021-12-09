Petrol, diesel prices remain static . Check latest rates in your city

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 and of diesel at ₹86.67. In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98 per litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

