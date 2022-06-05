Petrol, diesel prices remain steady. Check fuel rates today

The fall in prices was, however, limited as the market worried that the increase in output will not be enough to make up for the fall in supplies from Russia, analysts said. Around 1020am, the Brent July on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $117.44 a barrel, down 0.14% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures on the NYMEX fell 0.25% to $116.58 per barrel. On Thursday, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August. This follows the previously decided increase of 432,000 bpd.