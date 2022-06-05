Petrol, diesel prices remain steady. Check fuel rates today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is ₹89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website
In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹97.81 and ₹90.05 for one litre of diesel
The cost of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the thirteenth consecutive day on Saturday. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by a record ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre on May 21.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is ₹89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹97.81 and ₹90.05 for one litre of diesel. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs ₹111.35, while diesel is retailing at ₹97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹102.65 and ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 and diesel is ₹92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell marginally in early deals on Friday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies decided to increase output.
The fall in prices was, however, limited as the market worried that the increase in output will not be enough to make up for the fall in supplies from Russia, analysts said. Around 1020am, the Brent July on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $117.44 a barrel, down 0.14% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures on the NYMEX fell 0.25% to $116.58 per barrel. On Thursday, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August. This follows the previously decided increase of 432,000 bpd.
The next meeting of the oil cartel will take place on 30 June. Decline in crude stockpiles in the US supported prices, analysts said. Data released on Thursday showed that crude stockpiles in the US fell much more than expected in the week to 27 May. Back in India, fuel prices were last revised on 22 May, a day after the central government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and by 6 rupees a litre on diesel.
