Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday after touching record highs a day earlier, as per price data with oil marketing companies. The fuel rates had reached record highs yesterday following a price rise after a day's break.

As on Thursday, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹95.56, whereas the same for diesel is ₹86.47. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹101.76 per litre, while diesel costs ₹93.85 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol price stands at ₹96.94 per litre, whereas diesel prices are ₹91.15 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹95.52 per litre and diesel at ₹89.32 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices had been raised 19 paise per litre each on Wednesday. This was the 22nd price rise since May 4, the day when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections. Since then, petrol prices have gone up ₹6 per litre. It has gone up ₹1.4 per litre in the last 10 days.

Analysts have warned against rising fuel prices, cautioning that they could trigger inflation worries if not proactively brought under control.

Fuel prices have maintained an upward trend, taking petrol costs above ₹100 per litre in several cities of India. The difference in prices in different states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan charges the highest taxes on transportation fuel, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

