Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged at record highs; check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged at record highs; check latest rates

A commuter buys fuel at a petrol pump in Pune. (File photo)
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Petrol prices have increased by 6 per litre since May 4 and 1.4 per litre in the last 10 days

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday after touching record highs a day earlier, as per price data with oil marketing companies. The fuel rates had reached record highs yesterday following a price rise after a day's break.

As on Thursday, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at 95.56, whereas the same for diesel is 86.47. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 101.76 per litre, while diesel costs 93.85 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol price stands at 96.94 per litre, whereas diesel prices are 91.15 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at 95.52 per litre and diesel at 89.32 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices had been raised 19 paise per litre each on Wednesday. This was the 22nd price rise since May 4, the day when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections. Since then, petrol prices have gone up 6 per litre. It has gone up 1.4 per litre in the last 10 days.

Analysts have warned against rising fuel prices, cautioning that they could trigger inflation worries if not proactively brought under control.

Fuel prices have maintained an upward trend, taking petrol costs above 100 per litre in several cities of India. The difference in prices in different states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan charges the highest taxes on transportation fuel, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

