Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged at record highs; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices had been raised 19 paise per litre each on Wednesday. This was the 22nd price rise since May 4, the day when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections. Since then, petrol prices have gone up ₹6 per litre. It has gone up ₹1.4 per litre in the last 10 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}