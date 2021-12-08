Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month on Wednesday across the country. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the cost of one litre of petrol and diesel are ₹109.98 and ₹94.14, respectively., according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation.

Last week, the Delhi government slashed petrol prices by ₹8.56 per litre after announcing a cut in Value-Added Tax (VAT) on the fuel from 30% to 19.40%.

In other metro cities as well fuel prices have remained unchanged. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at ₹104.67/litre, in Bengaluru ₹100.58/litre and Hyderabad ₹108.20/litre. The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels.

The Oil Marketing Companies revise petrol and diesel rates based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

On Wednesday, oil continued to climb on optimism that the omicron virus variant may not be as severe as feared, easing concern over the demand outlook.

West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 5.1% on Tuesday, before ending the day at around $72 a barrel. Crude’s advance mirrored a similar relief rally in equities, with the S&P 500 jumping 2.2% to the highest level since late November.

Check the latest petrol and diesel rates in your city:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

6. Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.02 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.56 per litre

8. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.65 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

9. Noida

Petrol - ₹95.51 per litre

Diesel - ₹87.01 per litre

10. Gurugram

Petrol - ₹95.90 per litre

Diesel - ₹87.11 per litre

