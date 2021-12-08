Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged. Check latest fuel rates in your city

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre
In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at ₹104.67/litre, in Bengaluru ₹100.58/litre and Hyderabad ₹108.20/litre.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month on Wednesday across the country. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the cost of one litre of petrol and diesel are ₹109.98 and ₹94.14, respectively., according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month on Wednesday across the country. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the cost of one litre of petrol and diesel are ₹109.98 and ₹94.14, respectively., according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation.
Last week, the Delhi government slashed petrol prices by ₹8.56 per litre after announcing a cut in Value-Added Tax (VAT) on the fuel from 30% to 19.40%.
In other metro cities as well fuel prices have remained unchanged. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at ₹104.67/litre, in Bengaluru ₹100.58/litre and Hyderabad ₹108.20/litre. The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In other metro cities as well fuel prices have remained unchanged. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at ₹104.67/litre, in Bengaluru ₹100.58/litre and Hyderabad ₹108.20/litre. The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Oil Marketing Companies revise petrol and diesel rates based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
The Oil Marketing Companies revise petrol and diesel rates based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
On Wednesday, oil continued to climb on optimism that the omicron virus variant may not be as severe as feared, easing concern over the demand outlook.
On Wednesday, oil continued to climb on optimism that the omicron virus variant may not be as severe as feared, easing concern over the demand outlook.
West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 5.1% on Tuesday, before ending the day at around $72 a barrel. Crude’s advance mirrored a similar relief rally in equities, with the S&P 500 jumping 2.2% to the highest level since late November.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 5.1% on Tuesday, before ending the day at around $72 a barrel. Crude’s advance mirrored a similar relief rally in equities, with the S&P 500 jumping 2.2% to the highest level since late November.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Check the latest petrol and diesel rates in your city:
Check the latest petrol and diesel rates in your city: