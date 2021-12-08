Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged. Check latest fuel rates in your city

In other metro cities as well fuel prices have remained unchanged. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at ₹104.67/litre, in Bengaluru ₹100.58/litre and Hyderabad ₹108.20/litre. The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels.

