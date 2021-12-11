There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel by the state-owned oil companies. On Wednesday, the Kejriwal government had cut the price of petrol by ₹8.56 in Delhi, while there was no change in the price of diesel.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre and of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday, as demand eased in the world's third biggest oil consumer after festival season.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.13 million tonnes, down 4% from October and was 11.4% lower than a year before, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed, according to a Reuters report.

Fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, while gasoline sales surged to an all-time high, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity.

