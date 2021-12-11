Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged. Check the latest fuel rates

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

  • In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 100.58 per litre and diesel at 85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 108.20 and diesel cost 94.62 for one litre of diesel

There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel by the state-owned oil companies. On Wednesday, the Kejriwal government had cut the price of petrol by 8.56 in Delhi, while there was no change in the price of diesel.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at 95.41 per litre and of diesel at 86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 100.58 per litre and diesel at 85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 108.20 and diesel cost 94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday, as demand eased in the world's third biggest oil consumer after festival season.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.13 million tonnes, down 4% from October and was 11.4% lower than a year before, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed, according to a Reuters report.

Fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, while gasoline sales surged to an all-time high, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity.

