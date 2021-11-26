The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the 22 consecutive days on Friday, November 26. The fuel prices across the cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government slashed the excises duties and several state governments also cut Value Added Tax (Vat) on the two key fuels. The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹103.97 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

6. Bangaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

8. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

