OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check what you need to pay in your city
Listen to this article

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the 22 consecutive days on Friday, November 26. The fuel prices across the cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government slashed the excises duties and several state governments also cut Value Added Tax (Vat) on the two key fuels. The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 per litre.

Currently, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is 109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at 101.40 and the price of diesel is at 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs 101.56 a litre.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city

1. Mumbai

Petrol - 109.98 per litre

Diesel - 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - 103.97 per litre

Diesel - 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - 101.40 per litre

Diesel - 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - 104.67 per litre

Diesel - 89.79 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol - 108.20 per litre

Diesel - 94.62 per litre

6. Bangaluru

Petrol - 100.58 per litre

Diesel - 85.01 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol - 95.28 per litre

Diesel - 86.80 per litre

8. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - 106.36 per litre

Diesel - 93.47 per litre

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout