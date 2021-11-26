Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check what you need to pay in your city1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 07:07 AM IST
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹101.40 and the price of diesel is at ₹91.43 per litre
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the 22 consecutive days on Friday, November 26. The fuel prices across the cities were last revised on November 4 after the central government slashed the excises duties and several state governments also cut Value Added Tax (Vat) on the two key fuels. The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre.
Currently, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹101.40 and the price of diesel is at ₹91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs ₹104.67 per litre while diesel costs ₹101.56 a litre.
Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city
1. Mumbai
Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre
Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - ₹103.97 per litre
Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre
Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre
Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre
5. Hyderabad
Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre
Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre
6. Bangaluru
Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre
Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre
7. Lucknow
Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre
Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre
8. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre
Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre
