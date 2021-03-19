Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Friday as the rates are kept at pause by the oil marketing companies(OMCs). Daily increase in the prices were recorded in the month of January and February.

Daily revision of petrol and diesel prices are done with effect from June 15, 2017 based on international rates and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol, diesel prices in different cities:

New Delhi: The petrol price stood at ₹91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel is at ₹81.47 a litre on Friday.

Mumbai: A person will have to pay ₹97.57 for a litre of petrol. Diesel prices were at ₹88.60.

Chennai: Petrol price at ₹93.11. Diesel is selling at ₹86.45 a litre.

Kolkata: Vehicle owners will have to pay ₹91.35 per litre for petrol and ₹84.35 for the diesel.

Fuel prices wee increasing because of the rising price of international crude oil and higher central and state taxes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via