Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 20th consecutive day. Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Friday as the rates are kept at pause by the oil marketing companies(OMCs). Daily increase in the prices were recorded in the month of January and February.

Daily revision of petrol and diesel prices are done with effect from June 15, 2017 based on international rates and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol, diesel prices in different cities:

New Delhi: The petrol price stood at 91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel is at 81.47 a litre on Friday.

Mumbai: A person will have to pay 97.57 for a litre of petrol. Diesel prices were at 88.60.

Chennai: Petrol price at 93.11. Diesel is selling at 86.45 a litre.

Kolkata: Vehicle owners will have to pay 91.35 per litre for petrol and 84.35 for the diesel.

Fuel prices wee increasing because of the rising price of international crude oil and higher central and state taxes.

